John Thune, Tim Scott Back Hern for Okla. Senate Seat

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Thursday threw their support behind Rep. Kevin Hern’s campaign for Oklahoma’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The move signaled a push by national Republicans to unify early behind a single contender in the solidly red state.

Thune praised Hern as a “proven conservative leader” who has backed the GOP’s priorities in Washington.

“He will be a great asset in the Senate and has my full support and endorsement,” Thune said in a statement.

The Oklahoma seat became open after President Donald Trump selected Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump had already endorsed Hern in a Truth Social post, highlighting the Oklahoma congressman’s ties to the MAGA movement.

“A true friend of MAGA, Kevin is now running for the United States Senate, where I know he will continue to do an incredible job,” Trump wrote. “Kevin is strongly supported by the fiercest MAGA Warriors in Oklahoma, and the most Highly Respected Leaders in the United States Senate!”

Hern is seeking a full Senate term in the November election, though Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt must first appoint an interim replacement in the coming weeks to serve until then.

Under Oklahoma law, whoever is appointed to temporarily fill the seat is barred from running for the full term.

Several other prominent Oklahoma Republicans, including Stitt and Rep. Stephanie Bice, have already said they will not enter the race.