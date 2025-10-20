Thune: Russia Sanctions Legislation on Hold

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Monday that proposed legislation to enact new sanctions on Russia is on hold until an upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think they're thinking that — see how this meeting goes in a couple of weeks with Putin," Thune said to reporters.

Thune said he is working with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is coordinating with the White House on new sanctions.

"I think at least right now [Graham] is working with the White House trying to determine whether or not the meeting that happens in a couple of weeks will be a fruitful one," Thune said.

A source told Politico that a sanctions bill is on hold until Trump and Putin have another in-person meeting.

Trump previously announced he would meet with Putin in Budapest, Hungary, but did not announce a date.

Under the current proposal, any country that continues to import oil, gas, or uranium from Russia would face punitive tariffs of 500%.

However, the bill has been modified to include a presidential waiver in cases of national security, though that waiver would not be absolute.

Thune told reporters last week the legislation, which has drawn overwhelming bipartisan support, would be brought to the floor "soon," likely within the next 30 days, though he declined to commit to a firm deadline.

"A lot of senators have been pushing for a vote," Thune said. "The time has come."

The sanctions bill has more than 80 co-sponsors, though Senate Republican leadership does not want to move forward without Trump's approval, in case he comes out in opposition to the bill, Politico reported.

A companion bill in the House has similarly earned support from more than 100 members.