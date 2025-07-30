Senate Majority Leader Thune Preparing Russia Sanctions Bill

Sen. John Thune said the Senate will move forward with a bill sanctioning Russia if a ceasefire isn't reached with Ukraine in 10 days, the New York Post reported.

Thune said they want to work with the White House to be in lockstep with how to sanction Russia. On Tuesday, Trump threatened to enact sanctions on Russia if the war isn't over in 10 days, shortening his original 50-day window.

"He's somebody who is animated largely by trying to get to a peaceful solution," Thune said about President Donald Trump to the New York Post. "I think the president genuinely believes in that. I made it clear we're available to move on that whenever they're ready to have us do it."

Trump told the Post he is disappointed in Russian President Vladmir Putin's unwillingness to end the war.

"We've had great conversations, but it hasn't been followed up with, you know, just some very bad things have happened. Very, very bad things have happened after we've had conversations. And I'd leave and I'd say, 'Well, I really thought we had it settled' three or four times," Trump said to the Post.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who authored the senate sanctions bill has said Trump is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil.

"China, India, and Brazil — those three countries buy about 80% of cheap Russian oil," Graham said. "That's what keeps Putin's war machine going."

Graham's bill would place a 500% tariff on Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products, the Post reported.