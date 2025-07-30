WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john thune | russia | putin | donald trump | ukraine

Senate Majority Leader Thune Preparing Russia Sanctions Bill

By    |   Wednesday, 30 July 2025 09:40 PM EDT

Sen. John Thune said the Senate will move forward with a bill sanctioning Russia if a ceasefire isn't reached with Ukraine in 10 days, the New York Post reported.

Thune said they want to work with the White House to be in lockstep with how to sanction Russia. On Tuesday, Trump threatened to enact sanctions on Russia if the war isn't over in 10 days, shortening his original 50-day window.

"He's somebody who is animated largely by trying to get to a peaceful solution," Thune said about President Donald Trump to the New York Post. "I think the president genuinely believes in that. I made it clear we're available to move on that whenever they're ready to have us do it."

Trump told the Post he is disappointed in Russian President Vladmir Putin's unwillingness to end the war.

"We've had great conversations, but it hasn't been followed up with, you know, just some very bad things have happened. Very, very bad things have happened after we've had conversations.  And I'd leave and I'd say, 'Well, I really thought we had it settled' three or four times," Trump said to the Post.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who authored the senate sanctions bill has said Trump is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil.

"China, India, and Brazil — those three countries buy about 80% of cheap Russian oil," Graham said. "That's what keeps Putin's war machine going."

Graham's bill would place a 500% tariff on Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products, the Post reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. John Thune said the Senate will move forward with a bill sanctioning Russia if a ceasefire isn't reached with Ukraine in 10 days, the New York Post reported. Thune said they want to work with the White House to be in lockstep with how to sanction Russia.
john thune, russia, putin, donald trump, ukraine
256
2025-40-30
Wednesday, 30 July 2025 09:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved