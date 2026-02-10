GOP Eyes 2nd DHS Stopgap After Dems Reject WH Offer

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., signaled Republicans are preparing a second short-term funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security after Democrats rejected the White House's latest offer, raising the risk of a partial government shutdown Friday night.

The Center Square reported GOP leaders are drafting a four-week continuing resolution to keep DHS funded while negotiations continue.

The move comes as talks remain stalled over immigration enforcement reforms.

The White House and congressional Democrats are at an impasse following the deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis last month, which Democrats have cited in pressing for sweeping changes to DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Democrat leaders Tuesday morning dismissed the White House proposal as "incomplete and insufficient," pressing for new limits on President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Democrats' demands for DHS funding include limiting where ICE agents can operate, requiring body-worn cameras and visible identification, and mandating additional warrants before agents can enter private property or detain individuals.

Republicans have said they are open to limited measures, such as body cameras, but strongly oppose restrictions they argue would cripple enforcement, including dual warrant requirements from federal and immigration courts.

Thune's openness to a short-term stopgap contrasts with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who is pushing the Senate to pass the House-approved, full-year DHS funding bill instead.

"We've not moved a CR here because our position is, the Senate should pass the House-passed homeland bill," Johnson said Tuesday. "We got it done. We did the work in the House."

Johnson argued that offering another temporary funding measure would signal surrender on border security priorities.

"The problem is not DHS, the problem is local and state officials who are not helping the situation," he added. "We need cooperation among law enforcement. It is common sense."

Johnson also warned that if DHS funding lapses, core border enforcement would remain funded, while other security agencies would take the hit.

Republicans' budget reconciliation package boosted DHS by $75 billion, while the standalone Homeland Security bill provides about $10 billion.

"So what they're playing with is TSA, FEMA, the Secret Service, the Coast Guard," Johnson said. "Those are the agencies charged with keeping Americans safe."