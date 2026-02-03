Sen. Thune Breaks With Trump on Federalizing Elections

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Tuesday that he disagrees with President Donald Trump's call for Republicans to nationalize elections, noting that the Constitution gives that power to the states.

Thune said he agrees with Trump on requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and on requiring voters to show a photo ID at the polls. But he told reporters he opposes federalizing elections.

"I'm supportive of only citizens voting and showing ID at polling places," Thune said, according to The Hill. "I think that makes sense. ... But I'm not in favor of federalizing elections, no. I think that's a constitutional issue."

"I'm a big believer in decentralized and distributed power. And I think it's harder to hack 50 election systems than it is to hack one. In my view, at least, that's always a system that has worked pretty well."

Trump said Monday that "Republicans should say, 'We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places.' The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, announced last week the SAVE America Act, a revised version of the SAVE Act, which the House passed in April.

The bill would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and includes a photo ID requirement for voting. It would also direct states to remove noncitizens from voter rolls.

Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in U.S. federal elections, with penalties including fines and up to one year in prison.

