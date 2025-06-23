Sen. Thune: Senate Stays at Work Until Big Beautiful Bill Passes

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has promised that the Senate will stay in session until the reconciliation bill containing permanent tax cuts and government spending reductions is approved.

"We will remain here until this bill is passed," he said.

Thune posted about an opinion piece he wrote that outlined his plan to get the One Big Beautiful Bill to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

"In large part, this bill is the culmination of President Trump's campaign promises and the promises that Republican senators have made to our voters," the senator said.

Thune said overall security for America tops the list.

"Chief among them is keeping the American people safe through strong border security and a military strong enough to deter threats and conflicts around the world before they begin."

The Senate leader said Trump's border security strategy has worked. But Congress needs to step up with the money to keep things going.

"This bill will fully fund the border wall and President Trump's successful policies for the entirety of his presidency, removing any possibility that Democrats will hold those resources hostage to try to increase other government spending," he said.

Thune also referenced the 2017 $1.5 trillion tax cut, which would become permanent through the legislation. No action there is unacceptable, he said.

"If we fail to act, the average family of four making the median income in the United States will face a $1,700 tax increase," he said.

But the workload is heavy, and some roadblocks must be overcome. The Senate parliamentarian has challenged two notable sections of the legislation. Thune will need to immediately address both of those to determine how to proceed.

The other overriding issue is that anything the Senate does contrary to the earlier House-passed version of the bill means the two versions would likely need to be reconciled in a conference committee. And then the House and Senate would need to approve the compromise version.

Trump posted that despite everything happening in Washington, not the least of which is his strikes against Iran, he wants the legislation ready to sign by July Fourth.

Thune said he believes it can be done.

"By placing this historic bill on the president's desk by the Fourth of July, Republicans will be ensuring that future generations of Americans can live in safety and prosperity," he said.