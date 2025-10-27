Fmr Sen. Sununu to Newsmax: Will Seek Trump Backing in '26 Senate Race

Former New Hampshire Sen. John Sununu told Newsmax on Monday he will seek President Donald Trump's endorsement in his bid to reclaim the Senate seat he lost in 2008 to retiring Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen — signaling a full embrace of the former president despite backing [former GOP candidate] Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican primary.

Sununu told "Finnerty" he wants to be "the most effective voice for New Hampshire advocating with President Trump and the Republican Congress."

"There's no question President Trump won and he's kept winning," Sununu said.

"He's kept taxes lower, and he's secured our border.

"What I want to do is be the most effective voice for New Hampshire advocating with President Trump … to continue to get things done that matter," Sununu added.

Pressed on whether he would seek Trump's endorsement, Sununu replied, "Oh, absolutely. I'd welcome his endorsement."

The former senator acknowledged endorsing Haley early in the 2024 GOP contest and writing an opinion piece that ran under the headline, "Donald Trump is a loser," but said the headline wasn't his doing.

"Let's be clear — I didn't write that headline," he said.

"Donald Trump won that primary. He won the election. And he's kept winning on the issues — taxes, the border, bringing inflation down from 9% to 3%," Sununu added.

Sununu, who served in the Senate from 2003 to 2009, announced Wednesday that he will seek the open seat being vacated by Shaheen.

The contest is expected to be one of the most closely watched races of 2026, giving Republicans a strong chance to flip a long-held Democrat seat in a swing state Trump lost three times.

The Republican primary is already drawing a crowded field. Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who narrowly lost to Shaheen in 2014 after moving to the Granite State, entered the race in June, touting his law-and-order record and close ties to Trump-era policies.

Former state Senate President Chuck Morse, who lost in the 2022 GOP primary, is also expected to join the contest.

On the Democrat side, Rep. Chris Pappas is widely viewed as the front-runner, with progressive groups already backing him to keep the seat blue.

Sununu said his record and working relationship with Trump would make him "much more effective than someone [Pappas] who spent their whole career voting with [former Speaker] Nancy Pelosi."

