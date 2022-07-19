Chief Justice Roberts Paves Way for Indiana to Implement Parental Notification Abortion Law

Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to bypass normal procedures on Monday and quickly notify lower courts in Indiana of the Supreme Court's June opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade so the state can try to apply a law that restricts access to abortion for minors.

According to CNN, Roberts granted Indiana's request to speed up the typical 30-day timeframe and swiftly transmit the high court's opinion to a federal appeals court so that the state can put its strict parental notification law for abortions, which had been blocked, into place.

The Hoosier State had initially sent its request to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, however she did not handle it, most likely because she was a member of the Chicago-based federal appeals court when the case came before it, the news outlet reports.

Roberts then took over the application.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky had previously said it would not object to accelerating the judgment.

The Indiana state law requires that parents be notified if a minor tries to obtain an abortion, unless a court determines that parental notification is not in the best interest of the child.

Citing Supreme Court precedent, lower courts had invalidated the Indiana law and the state had asked the Supreme Court to intervene in March 2021. According to CNN, the justices did not take up the state's petition for months while they considered Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Once Dobbs was decided and Roe was reversed, the high court sent a small number of pending abortion-related cases back down to the lower courts, directing them to revisit their earlier decisions.

Not wanting to wait the standard 30 days, Indiana asked the Supreme Court to move rapidly to officially notify the lower courts of its decision. Roberts agreed to do so on Monday.

Thirteen states have trigger laws in place that are designed to go into effect if Roe is overturned. Some have already gone into effect, while others have been hamstrung by legal challenges. More than half the states are expected to prohibit or stringently restrict abortion, according to CNN.