John Mills to Newsmax: 'Weakened' Iran Could Attack US Facilities

Even with Iran in a "very weakened position" after Israel's strikes, the United States must remain vigilant for attacks on U.S. facilities, retired U.S. Army Col. John Mills warned on Newsmax, Sunday.

"Israel has done an extremely effective job of eliminating leadership and attacking the nuclear infrastructure in the missile infrastructure," Mills told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "But there are U.S. bases close by, and Iran, very likely with what it has left, will try to get the U.S. involved and attack U.S. facilities."

Israel does know Iran best, but the United States still needs to be prepared, said Mills.

Israel's airstrikes targeted and killed several of Iran's top military leaders, as well as its nuclear scientists, and Mills noted that Israel's Mossad was able to set up a secret drone base without Iran knowing about it.

"That shows that they know what they're doing," said Mills. "It shows the weakness of the Iranian regime and the lack of support among the people. This was a massive planning effort that, frankly, took the support of disaffected populations inside of Iran, no question about that."

Meanwhile, Mills agreed that the Israelis are identifying Iranian military leaders who could launch a coup.

"Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu said on Friday he was pivoting and addressing the Iranian population," he said. "It's been a long time since 1979. The Iranian population is tired, wearied, fatigued of just the brutality of the regime, and they are ready to see it go. That's what Prime Minister Netanyahu pivoted to on Friday and addressed the Iranian population directly to rise up."

