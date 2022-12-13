U.S. Postal Services Honoring John Lewis with New Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Tuesday revealed a new stamp paying tribute to the life and legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

"Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s," USPS said in a press release. "Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call 'good trouble.'"

The new stamp is set to be released in 2023 and will feature a photo of Lewis that appeared in Time magazine in 2013.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., encouraged the Citizen's Stamp Advisory Committee last year to release the stamp honoring the "American hero, civil rights icon, and revered citizen of Georgia." Lewis also served as his mentor.

Ossoff wrote to Lewis when he was a teen after reading the late congressman's memoir. Lewis then offered him a volunteer internship position, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Lewis supported Ossoff's unsuccessful bid for a Georgia House seat in 2017 and his successful 2020 campaign for Senate.

Lewis passed away in July 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer for almost a year.