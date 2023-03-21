×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john kirby | ukraine | military tanks | abrams

US Speeds Up Tank Delivery to Ukraine

By    |   Tuesday, 21 March 2023 09:14 AM EDT

The U.S. is working to get Abrams tanks to Ukraine faster than previously expected, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday.

Bloomberg News reported that Kirby revealed the speed-up during an interview on MSNBC.

"We're working on that," he told the news outlet, Bloomberg News reported. "There's some changes that you can make to the process to sort of speed that up."

The Pentagon has previously announced it would send General Dynamics Land Systems-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine as quickly as possible, Defense News reported.

The timing has been hush-hush.

On a webcast this month, Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics, and technology, told Defense News the Army has a plan and "we're executing it. We just can't talk about the details."

But in late February, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the Army wouldn't deliver tanks to Ukraine for months.

"There are longer timelines involved, but I think there are options that are less than two years, less than a year and a half," she said at that time, Defense News reported.

Bush also warned sending the tanks to Ukraine wouldn't be simple.

"It's not just sending a tank," he told Defense News. "A tank by itself is not a military capability. You have to send the whole package. That includes ammunition, vehicles to maintain it, fuel, you have to do the training on the system so that it can be sustained in combat.

"We have to prepare equipment to go in a way that doesn't impact readiness of U.S. Army units and it doesn't affect deliveries of equipment to other allies, who we are also working to fulfill their order for M1 Abrams tanks."

However, Kirby's remarks Tuesday indicated the timeline is moving up.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. is working to get Abrams tanks to Ukraine faster than previously expected, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday.
john kirby, ukraine, military tanks, abrams
292
2023-14-21
Tuesday, 21 March 2023 09:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved