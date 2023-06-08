×
Kirby: Reports of Chinese Spy Base in Cuba 'Not Accurate'

By    |   Thursday, 08 June 2023 08:02 PM EDT

John Kirby, the National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications, sounded off Thursday on reports that China is constructing a surveillance facility in Cuba.

Joining MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," Kirby referred to the news as "not accurate" but refused to elaborate on if any Chinese facility was planned in Cuba or what specific parts of the report were wrong.

"What I can tell you is that we have been concerned since day one of this administration about China's influence activities around the world, certainly in this hemisphere and in this region," Kirby explained.

"We're watching this very, very closely," he continued. "And we have and will continue to take steps to mitigate any potential threat that those activities might pose so that we can make sure ... we can continue to defend this nation."

After being pressed on the issue again, Kirby reasserted that the report was inaccurate and insisted that the administration was "focused on making sure that we can mitigate any threats from China in the region."

His comments arrived hours after The Wall Street Journal cited anonymous officials saying that China was planning to construct an electronic communications depot roughly 100 miles from Florida.

The officials claimed that China has agreed, in principle, to spend billions for the spot capable of eavesdropping on American citizens, according to The Journal.

Cuba has since denied claims of the Chinese base, The Hill noted.

Democrat Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, joined the panel's top-ranked Republican, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, in calling for an explanation Thursday.

"We are deeply disturbed by reports that Havana and Beijing are working together to target the United States and our people," Warner and Rubio stated jointly. "The United States must respond to China's ongoing and brazen attacks on our nation's security."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 08 June 2023 08:02 PM
