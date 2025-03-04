Whistleblowers Allege John Kerry Derailed FBI Probe Into Iranian Terrorists

Whistleblowers allege former Secretary of State John Kerry "systematically derailed" an FBI probe into Iranian terrorists to protect his Iran deal, according to documents released Tuesday by Sen. Chuck Grassley's office, reports the New York Post.

"Kerry and the State Department sold out the safety of Americans and our allies when they provided $1.7 billion in cash to Iran which, unsurprisingly, Iran used to continue development of their weapons programs and to better equip and fund their proxies," the whistleblowers said.

"The death and destruction seen on October 7, 2023, [in Israel] is only one of the tragic results from providing this cash to Iran and from the State Department, DOJ leadership, and FBI Director [James] Comey systematically obstructing Iranian investigations and prosecutions for years," the documents say.

The Iranians, who were in the U.S., were supporting Iranian efforts to develop weapons of mass destruction for its ballistic missile program. One of the men was on the terrorism watch list, according to documents released last summer.

Kerry in 2015 told Congress he did not prevent the U.S. from using "our authorities to impose sanctions on Iran for terrorism, human rights, missiles, or any other non-nuclear reason" and "does not provide Iran any relief from U.S. sanctions under any of those authorities or other authorities, mind you."

The findings, Grassley said in a release, revealed "chilling evidence the Obama-Biden administration jeopardized our national security and demoralized the morale of FBI agents who were working to keep Americans safe."