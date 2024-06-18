WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: john kerry | fake email | blinken | grassley | johnson

John Kerry Used Pseudonymous Email During Office

Tuesday, 18 June 2024 08:07 PM EDT

Former Secretary of State John Kerry used a pseudonymous email while working for the Obama administration, a whistleblower has disclosed to two Republican senators.

On Monday, Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wis. sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, requesting "all records" relevant to Kerry's "SESTravel1@state.gov" email address be provided to them.

"We want to know," the senators wrote, "whether then-Secretary Kerry properly complied with all federal records laws and regulations with respect to his official email communications."

"Since July 2021," they added, "we've also raised concerns about then-Vice President Joe Biden's use of non-government email and pseudonymous government email for official business and his compliance with federal records laws. To-date, the Biden administration has failed to address Joe Biden's compliance with federal records laws."

Nonetheless, the issue of public servants operating in a covert manner under fake names and the subsequent hamstringing of public inquiry has long been a theme of 21st-century politics.

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told the New York Post in October that "The National Archives has identified 82,000 pages of emails where then-Vice President Joe Biden used a fake name, but the Biden White House has only cleared 14 pages in response to multiple Oversight Committee requests for documents related to then-Vice President Biden."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 18 June 2024 08:07 PM
