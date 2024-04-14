Sen. Kennedy: US Will 'Get It in the Neck' If Cheek Turned to Iran

Sen. John Kennedy Sunday urged the United States to give its full backing to Israel against Iran, commenting that if the United States turns "the other cheek to them, we're going to get it in the neck."

"We’re not at war with Hamas, or Hezbollah or Yemen," the Louisiana Republican commented in an interview on "Fox News Sunday," one day after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel, according to The Hill. "Those are all surrogates for Iran. They’re prostitutes. The pimp is Iran. Israel is at war with Iran."

Iran, in turn, "hates Americans," said Kennedy. "Iran hates Jews, Iran wants to kill Americans and Jews."

The Iranian government said the weapons, most of which were intercepted before hitting targets in Israel, were fired in a retaliatory strike against Israel, which it claims was behind an attack near the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria, which killed several key IRGC officers.

Kennedy also criticized President Joe Biden, who has been calling on Israel to take more caution to protect civilian lives in Gaza, where it is fighting Hamas after the Oct. 7 invasion.

"In the past 60 days we have seen President Biden go wobbly in his support of Israel," said Kennedy. "The White House has already leaked to the press early this morning that they will not participate in an Israeli response to what Iran just did."

But, Kennedy said that "more sheep is not going to solve the wolf problem."

He also gave Biden some advice.

"Mr. President, don't stop it," he said. "With respect, go to Amazon and buy a spine online. Peace through weakness never works, not with these hard-armed men."

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council is meeting in an emergency session Sunday afternoon after the Iranian attacks, but Kennedy said he doesn't expect much.

"Our State Department, they're pretty good haggling over language, but they are not good for much more," the senator said. "We are in a bar fight here.

"The State Department wants to quote Plato and Socrates, and they want to read Beowulf. In the last 60 days, they have gone wobbly in their support of Israel. They say it's ironclad. Come on, man, the American people might be poor under [Joe] Bien but they are not stupid."