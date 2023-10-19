Kennedy, Schumer Reach Deal on Veterans' Gun Rights

Sens. John Kennedy and Chuck Schumer have worked out a deal on a bill to protect veterans' gun rights, according to the Hill.

At issue was an amendment proposed by Kennedy, R-La., that would allow military veterans, who have to enter a conservatorship, the ability to keep their firearms.

"I just left Chuck's office. I think we got it worked out," Kennedy told The Hill. "We're going to hotline some new language. Frankly, I think it makes my amendment stronger. Now, not everyone's going to be happy."

Kennedy's amendment was proposed as part of the Senate's "minibus" appropriations bill that would fund the departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture.

"The original position was they wanted me to pull my amendment down and I said 'no,'" he said.

Kennedy said he now has "no plans to withhold consent to the minibus."

Schumer earlier Thursday accused Republicans of using "poison pills" to delay a package of funding bills.

"When we came to agreement to move these bills, both sides committed to stopping poison pill amendments because that would risk upending the process," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a floor speech. "Sadly, a small group on the other side [has] tried adding poison pills. And we've been dealing with it over the last few weeks."

Kennedy said no one had previously taken issue with his amendment.

"And then all of a sudden last night, somebody or somebodies became unhappy with it," he told reporters Wednesday. "And presumably that means they're going to hold up the entire deal unless I agree with what they want."