Trump Endorses Rep. John Joyce in Pennsylvania Reelection Bid

Former President Donald Trump endorsed incumbent Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa., in his bid for reelection to Congress.

"Congressman John Joyce is doing a terrific job representing the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement Friday. "John is fighting hard to lower your healthcare costs, champion American energy, secure our elections, protect life, and defend the second amendment. John Joyce has my complete and total endorsement!"

Dr. Joyce, who won the seat in 2018, is being challenged in the May 17 Republican primary by Jeff Manns, with the Democrat candidates for the November general election not yet clear, according to Ballotpedia.

According to his biography, Dr. Joyce lives in Blair County with his wife Alice, and was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Joyce served a 3-year internal medicine residency as a Johns Hopkins fellow in Baltimore, Maryland and then completed a residency in Dermatology at Johns Hopkins, finishing as chief resident. Dr. Joyce is a fellow in the American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Dermatology.

He then served as a clinical instructor at Johns Hopkins Hospital and worked with the U.S. Navy at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, receiving commendations for his work.

Manns, of Gettysburg, filed his petition to challenge Joyce by the March 15 deadline, but has not apparently announced his candidacy publicly, according to Pennsylvania's NEWSTALK 103.7 FM.

"I can't find anywhere where this guy has officially announced he's running," Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, attorney Clinton Barkdoll told the radio station Wednesday. "I'm sure this is strategic. He's filed his petition, obviously. I imagine there's going to be an announcement from this man soon. I know nothing about this guy other than if you go to his professional website, this is a very serious person, and I think John Joyce and his Republican team need to be taking this guy very seriously."

According to the station's report, Manns is a law professor at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is a Rhodes Scholar.

Dr. Joyce was critical of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

"Unfortunately, as has been far too often the case during his first year in office, President Biden – once again – signaled his commitment to put the interests of the radical, socialist wing of his party ahead of the urgent needs of our families and communities," Joyce wrote in a March 2 statement. "From rising energy costs to an influx of illegal migrants and drugs crossing our southern border, President Biden failed to offer serious, actionable solutions to address these real and urgent crises.

"We need leadership that will deliver results – not empty campaign promises – and we need a vision that will empower – not burden – American parents, innovators, and job creators to achieve their true potential."