Reagan Foundation Opposes Hinckley Release

The Reagan Foundation and Institute on Monday issued a statement via Twitter opposing the unconditional release of John Hinckley, Jr. for the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan and three others.

"The Reagan Foundation and Institute is saddened to hear of the decision to unconditionally release John Hinckley, Jr., the man responsible for the attempted assassination of President Reagan, a shooting that gravely wounded three other brave men," the statement read.

"Contrary to the judge's decision, we believe John Hinckley is still a threat to others and we strongly oppose his release," the statement continued. "Our hope is that the Justice Department will file a motion with the court leading to a reversal of this decision."

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman on Monday said he would grant "unconditional release" to Hinckley.

In 2016, Friedman allowed Hinckley to move out of a Washington psychiatric hospital, where he had lived for three decades, but imposed restrictions on his travel and internet usage.

Friedman said during Monday's hearing that he planned to lift those remaining restrictions. Hinckley's mental health problems are "in remission" and that he no longer poses a danger, Friedman said.

A federal prosecutor, Kacie Weston, said during the court hearing that the U.S. Justice Department agreed Hinckley should be given unconditional release. But Weston argued the restrictions should

not be formally lifted until June 2022 so that prosecutors can continue to monitor Hinckley as he transitions to living on his own following the death of his mother.

Reagan suffered a punctured lung in the assassination attempt but recovered quickly.

Others wounded included White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity at a 1982 jury trial. That verdict prompted Congress and some U.S. states to adopt laws limiting use of the insanity defense.

The shooting helped launch the modern gun control movement as Brady, who was left permanently disabled, and his wife, Sarah, founded what is now known as the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Reuters contributed to this report.