Sen. Rick Scott Slams 'Hasn't Done Anything' Fetterman

Wealthy parents would not want their children to turn out like Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Florida Sen. Rick Scott told the Hugh Hewitt Show on Tuesday.

Fetterman is the Democratic nominee for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania in the November election and is leading in most polls against Republican Mehmet Oz, according to Florida Politics.

Scott, who is chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and is the richest man in the Senate, said, "You know what I think about Fetterman? It's exactly, If you've made any money, you don't want your kids to turn out like that," adding that he "hasn't done anything."

Fetterman's father and mother financially supported their son into middle age.

Scott has been on the attack against Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, as the race is one of the key contests for the GOP's attempts to regain a majority in the upper chamber.

Last month, on another episode of the Hugh Hewitt Show, Scott said that Fetterman's failure to disclose his health condition should be disqualifying in the race.

"Fetterman, first off, lied about his health," Scott said. "Fetterman wasn't even on the campaign trail for months. I'm sorry that he's had health problems, but he lied about it. And that right there should be a disqualifying factor."

Scott has also tried to portray Fetterman's positions as radical, telling Fox's "Hannity" that "he wants to let, what, a third of the felons out right now? He wants to legalize drugs. He wants to kill jobs by banning fracking. He wants to commit fraud in the election by … getting rid of voter ID. I mean, this guy's a radical."