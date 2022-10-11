Fetterman Raps Oz as 'Cowboys Fan' in Campaign Billboard Ads

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign said Tuesday it will be putting up two billboards before the NFL Sunday game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys that call out GOP contender Dr. Mehmet Oz as a fake Pennsylvanian.

"Dr. Oz is a Cowboys fan," the billboard reads. "Elect a real Pennsylvanian. Vote Fetterman for Senate on Nov. 8th."

The billboard also shows a picture of Oz taken in 2013 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the Cowboys play.

The blurry image was pulled from a tweet Oz posted then that said, "Doing my best to audition for the Cowboys while we have access to their facility during my 15 Minute Physical."

According to Fetterman's campaign, the billboards will face in both directions on I-95, north of Lincoln Financial Field, which is home to the Eagles. They are expected to stay there until Monday and are the Democrat's latest attempt to paint Oz as a phony Pennsylvanian with weak ties to the state.

"The fact that Oz is willing to sell out his supposed Eagles fandom for clout when he's in Dallas may be a funny example of his inability to take real positions and hold consistent beliefs, but it's much more than that," Brendan McPhillips, Fetterman's campaign manager, said in a statement.

"This gets to the heart of who this guy really is," he continued. "He pretends to be a Cowboys fan when he's in Dallas, but now that he's running for office he tailgates at Eagles games like he's a real Philly fan."

Fetterman's move comes a month before the midterm elections and the Pennsylvania race — one of the most closely watched in the country — is seen as critical in the battle for control of the evenly-split Senate.

Fetterman and Oz are in locked in a combative race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey and the two have swiped at each other over issues including Fetterman's health after a stroke in May and allegations that experiments overseen by Oz killed more than 300 dogs, according to Newsweek.

Oz's campaign has also slammed Fetterman for not promptly committing to a debate. Fetterman has claimed he always planned to debate Oz but has experienced some auditory processing issues from his stroke, according to The Hill.