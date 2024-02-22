Sen. Fetterman to Dems Criticizing Biden: Don MAGA Hat

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., says Democrats criticizing President Joe Biden might as well don a "MAGA hat."

"I think the most important issue is just like, what do we want for this state and what do we want for this nation?" Fetterman said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday. "And … kind of for the world order as well, too. It's going to be very competitive, as well, too. The president is going to win here in Pennsylvania, and I've always believed that whoever wins Pennsylvania is going to be the next president.

"This is going to be difficult, and we all have to lean in on that and we also have to [stop] having all kinds of Democrats criticizing the president publicly. I don't know what's in it for you to do that whether you're just chasing clout, or you want to make it in the news or anything like that.

"But if you're not willing to just support the president now and say these kinds of things, you might as well just get your MAGA hat, because you now are helping Trump with this."

Several Democrats have voiced concerns about Biden's age (81), and voters have, too.

Newly elected Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi, who won a special election in New York earlier this week, told Fox 5, Tthe bottom line is, he's old."

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who last week endorsed exploring age caps for all elected officials, told Politico there should be conversations about age limits.

"We're having that conversation and that debate about the Supreme Court," Porter said. "And I think it's hypocritical for us to not be thinking about having it given that we have some of the same long-term representation that we have."

David Axelrod, a former strategist for President Barack Obama, has warned about how voters view Biden's age.

"Fair or not, you can't unring the bell," said Axelrod, adding that special counsel Robert Hur's report was so troubling for Democrats because it "goes to the core of what is plaguing Biden politically now, which is a widespread fear that he's not up to it.

"The most damaging things in politics are the things that confirm people's pre-existing suspicions, and those are the things that travel very fast. It's a problem."