Does Pa.'s Fetterman Want Fracking Ban? His Record Suggests Yes

Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman continues to flip-flop on the fracking issue.

Fetterman, several years ago, signed a pledge to ban fracking — drilling technology that provides tens of thousands of jobs in the state – despite his spokesman recently saying the candidate "does not support a fracking moratorium or ban."

But his record shows Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, has been a strong advocate of such a ban – an especially contentious issue as he faces Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in this year's Senate race.

Fetterman, for example, agreed to co-sponsor the Keep It In The Ground Act — federal legislation banning new oil, gas, and coal leasing on federal lands — and support a complete moratorium on fracking in the state, according to an April 2016 Facebook post from Pennsylvania Voters Against Fracking.

"I support a moratorium on fracking in Pennsylvania." #PASenDebate," Fetterman tweeted on April 24, 2016.

Just three months later, Fetterman said his calling for a temporary stoppage did not mean he was "pro-fracking."

"I am not pro-fracking and have stated that if we did things right in this state, we wouldn't have fracking. The industry is a stain on our state," Fetterman said in a Reddit post shared by the Republican National Committee Research on Twitter.

Now, however, Fetterman's campaign appears to be walking back his previous stance.

"John does not support a fracking moratorium or ban. If you were paying attention to our campaign, you would have known this has not been his position for years and that he was attacked in the primary over his support of fracking," Fetterman campaign spokesperson Joe Calvello told Fox News Digital in a recent email.

"In fact, throughout his career John has stood up to politicians to fight for U.S. Steel's right to build fracking wells."

Meanwhile, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman's Republican opponent in the Senate race, called for the "freedom to frack" in a March tweet.

Also that month, fracking billionaire Harold Hamm told "Greg Kelly Reports" why he was putting his trust in Oz for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

"First of all, I have a very good relationship that goes a long ways back, basically on the health side. I appreciate everything he's done working with kids in school with Health Corps through the 20 years that I've known him," Hamm told host Greg Kelly.

"It's the least I could do to come up here from Oklahoma today and let everybody know that I endorse him personally, professionally, for what he's seeking to do here in Pennsylvania."

Fracking is a crucial issue for voters across the country, as the oil and gas production method lowers consumer gas prices, reduces U.S. dependence on foreign oil, and spurs strong economic activity, including employment – a big plus as the U.S. is teetering on a recession.