Democrats Getting 'Very Nervous' About Fetterman's Health, Return to Campaign Trail

Nearly three weeks after he suffered a stroke, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman does not have a date set for returning to the campaign trail, which is causing anxiety among some in the party, NBC News reports.

Fetterman, who is also Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, has only appeared in public via recorded video message since the stroke and his wife has been speaking to the media on his behalf, according to the news outlet.

According to two party sources who spoke with NBC, the situation has caused Democrats to look into state ballot-replacement law, though they don't believe a candidate switch will ultimately be necessary. The deadline to replace a candidate on the ballot is in August.

An elected Pennsylvania Democrat who requested anonymity to avoid backlash from his party told the outlet that there has been "no indication" of when Fetterman might return to the campaign.

"A lot of us Democratic Party types are very nervous about it," the official said.

There's a lot riding on Fetterman's health for Democrats. Pennsylvania's Senate election is one of the most hotly contested races in the country this year and holds the key to control of the Senate. For Republicans, holding onto retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey's seat is essential to regaining a majority, while the seat is considered one of the best Senate pickup opportunities for Democrats.

Though he won a contested primary with nearly 59% of the vote, Fetterman's absence on the campaign trail has also deprived Democrats of a head start going into the general election in November.

With less than 1,000 votes separating them, celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick are locked in a recount, leaving the Republican primary, and Fetterman's opponent, in limbo.

"I think people I've talked to — myself included — don't know what to make of it," a veteran Pennsylvania Democratic strategist who requested anonymity to speak candidly told NBC. "It's not like Fetterman has close institutional allies, so Dems are calling around wanting to ask the question, but no clue where to get a sense of how serious it is."

Fetterman Communications Director Joe Calvello told NBC that the candidate is "on the path to a full recovery" and will be "back at full strength."

While the campaign has said that the irregular heart rhythm atrial fibrillation led to Fetterman's stroke, and surgeons reportedly implanted a pacemaker with a defibrillator to regulate his heartbeat, several cardiologists told The Philadelphia Inquirer last week that defibrillators are not used to treat the condition.

Fetterman's wife Gisele told Politico doctors found no new heart issues during a Wednesday follow-up with the doctors who treated his stroke.

When asked when the candidate will be back on the road, Fetterman's campaign said it plans to make an announcement "soon" regarding his return.