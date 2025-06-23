Sen. Fetterman: Democrats 'Often Wrong' on Iran

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman on Monday criticized his fellow Democrats for opposing President Donald Trump's strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, saying his party has "been often wrong" on Iran.

The U.S. fired missiles on Iran over the weekend, striking the nuclear facilities Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Fetterman said in an interview that the bombings were "entirely appropriate" and criticized his fellow legislators who claim Trump needed congressional approval.

"There's going to be a lot of people in my party that are going to disagree with the strike in Iran, and I actually support" the bombing, Fetterman said. "I've been always calling for that thing. I think it was entirely appropriate."

Fetterman added: "Just because sometimes it's ... a decision that President Trump did, it's like maybe, reflexively, you have to be opposed to that. For me, again, I've been always calling to destroy these nuclear facilities."

Fetterman later said his "party has been often wrong, and they were pushing for a ceasefire last year. And now Israel pushed through that and has broken Hamas and Hezbollah as well."

He continued: "And now here it is right now, Israel has air supremacy over [Iran] right now," adding that Iran's "capabilities are severely limited."