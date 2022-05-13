×
Tags: john durham | fusion gps | michael sussmann

Judge Orders Fusion GPS to Release Emails to Durham

Special counsel John Durham in 2018 (U.S. Department of Justice via AP, File)

By    |   Friday, 13 May 2022 04:04 PM

A federal judge this week ordered the research firm Fusion GPS to release almost two dozen emails to special counsel John Durham that relate to the company's work for Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann.

Federal Judge Christopher Cooper ruled on Thursday that the company improperly withheld 22 emails from the special counsel's office after claiming both attorney-client privilege and work-product privilege, according to the New York Post.

Cooper found that because the emails were mostly internal communications among employees of Fusion GPS, they are not protected. He wrote that these emails "appear not to have been written in anticipation of litigation but rather as part of ordinary media-relations work."

He also wrote, "It is clear that Fusion employees also interacted with the press as part of an affirmative media relations effort by the Clinton Campaign," which "included pitching certain stories, providing information on background, and answering reporters' questions."

According to the judge's order, Fusion GPS must release these emails to Durham on Monday, the same day jury selection is scheduled to start for Sussmann's trial on charges of lying to federal investigators.

