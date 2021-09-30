×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | john durham | fbi | subpoenas | investigation

Durham Issues New Subpoenas in FBI Probe

Durham Issues New Subpoenas in FBI Probe
Special Counsel John Durham. (Bob Child, File/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 30 September 2021 04:02 PM

Special Counsel John Durham recently issued a new round of subpoenas relating to his two-year inquiry into the FBI's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, CNN reports.

The new subpoenas follow Durham's charging former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann with lying to federal investigators at a meeting in September 2016, in which he gave FBI agents data that he claimed showed a link between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank in Russia. 

These subpoenas seek documents from Sussmann's former law firm, Perkins Coie, which represented both the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee at the time. The firm also hired the research company that hired former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele on behalf of the Clinton campaign.

A lawyer for Perkins Coie declined to comment to CNN. In a statement, Sussman's legal team characterized its client's indictment as a political smear.

Former prosecutor Ken White, now a Los Angeles-based white-collar defense attorney, questioned Durham's use of a speaking indictment, a longer, more detailed indictment that includes allegations about the suspected political motivations and alleged conduct of people who have not been charged.

"There are two ways to take it: The way charitable and favorable to Durham is this is basically making a case for this being material," he said. "The less charitable interpretation is, this is Durham doing what he's going to do, basically making his pitch for [former President Donald] Trump as a victim."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Special Counsel John Durham recently issued a new round of subpoenas relating to his two-year inquiry into the FBI's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, CNN reports.
john durham, fbi, subpoenas, investigation
239
2021-02-30
Thursday, 30 September 2021 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved