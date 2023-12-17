Sen. Cornyn: Immigration Deal 'Not Just an Exercise in the Senate'

The Senate can remain in session all it wants, but Senate Democrats hashing out an immigration deal with the White House is unlikely to get past the House Republicans, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, warned Sunday.

"We do need to be aware of the fact that this is not just an exercise in the Senate," Cornyn told "Fox News Sunday." "It's not just the Senate and the president agreeing to something. It's something that can actually pass the House and be signed into law.

"What we are asking for is humane, orderly and legal immigration," he added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has kept the Senate in session until the holidays while the House has adjourned, but Cornyn doubts any Senate deal will get enough support in the House.

"This is a very delicate and difficult negotiation," Cornyn said.

"I've talked to a couple of key negotiators yesterday, and they feel like they are making some progress, but I know Sen. Schumer thinks there is going to be a deal cut behind closed doors and then jam it through the Senate and then jam the House.

"That's not going to happen, but we are making some progress."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the Senate is going to have to push the talks into next year.

"The bottom line here is we feel that we're being jammed," Graham told NBC's 'Meet the Press."

"We're not anywhere close to a deal. It'll go into next year."