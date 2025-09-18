Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Harris Lost to Trump Over Party Policies

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Newsmax that former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump because of her party's policies.

Cornyn told "American Agenda" on Thursday that Harris' suggestion in a new book that other factors might have been involved misses the mark. "It wasn't the message or the messenger," he said. "It was the policies."

The senator said the issues facing America during the campaign were very clear: "With the 40-year high inflation and open borders, the consequences of which we will probably not fully understand for years to come."

Cornyn said she also simply failed as a candidate. "We saw that in the 2020 campaign when she didn't even make it to the first primary for the Democratic nominees," he said. "So they thought they had their savior in Kamala Harris after [Joe] Biden stepped down. But obviously that didn't work out so well."

The Texas Republican added that he would not be surprised if Harris attempted another national campaign. "You know, once you get the bug, it's pretty hard to shake it. And I'm sure that she's got the political bug. And I think she's looking for her opportunity," Cornyn said.

Since her loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 election, former Vice President Harris has remained active in public life. She published her memoir, "107 Days in 2025," offering an inside account of her presidential campaign, and has delivered speeches warning about the constitutional risks she believes Trump poses.

Harris also weighed a possible 2026 run for California governor before announcing she would not pursue the office, keeping her future political path open.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com