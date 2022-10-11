×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john bolton | vladimir putin | nuclear weapons

John Bolton: US Could Assassinate Putin If Nukes Used

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 October 2022 03:49 PM EDT

John Bolton said in a recent interview that the United States must make it "clear" to Russian President Vladimir Putin that using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine "would be signing a suicide note."

Bolton, former White House national security adviser and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on British radio station LBC News: "We need to make clear if Putin were to order the use of a tactical nuclear weapon he would be signing a suicide note. I think that's what it may take to deter him if he gets into extreme circumstances."

Bolton added: "You can ask Qassem Soleimani in Iran what happens when we decide somebody is a threat to the U.S."

The U.S. killed Soleimani, a high-ranking Iranian military commander, in a 2020 airstrike.

Last week, Bolton criticized President Joe Biden for comments about Russia using nuclear weapons in an interview with CBS News.

"I think any time we contemplate the potential use of nuclear weapons, we've got to take it seriously. But I also think we've got to be very clear-eyed about it," Bolton said. "And I think the president's comment overstated the gravity of the situation we're in right now." 

Bolton added: "I was particularly disturbed when he said, 'You know, I can't imagine the use of a tactical nuclear weapon that doesn't lead to Armageddon.' And it's that chain of causality from one demonstration use of a tactical nuclear weapon that Vladimir Putin is currently threatening all the way up to an exchange of nuclear salvos between Russia and the United States."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
John Bolton said in a recent interview that the United States must make it "clear" to Russian President Vladimir Putin that using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine "would be signing a suicide note."
john bolton, vladimir putin, nuclear weapons
262
2022-49-11
Tuesday, 11 October 2022 03:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved