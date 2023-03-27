×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john bolton | vladimir putin | belarus

Bolton: Russia May Be Serious About Belarus Nukes

By    |   Monday, 27 March 2023 04:06 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin "may not be bluffing" about his threat to move nuclear weapons into neighboring Belarus, former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday.

Putin's blustery threat has been condemned by the United States and NATO, with Ukraine likening it to taking "Belarus as a nuclear hostage."

"I think he's been bluffing when he's tried to rattle the nuclear saber before," Bolton told CNN, The Hill reported. "He may not be bluffing here in the sense he may actually move tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus, which is its own separate problem.

"But militarily, even if he did that, it really wouldn't make that much difference in my view, because of what we know are extensive nuclear supplies, missiles, cruise missiles, drones, and warheads, in Kaliningrad, an exclave, a piece of Russia that's separated from Russia itself by Lithuania and Poland."

Bolton added: "That's a place which has long been basically a Russian military facility going back to Soviet Union days. So the capabilities Russia already has in the Kaliningrad enclave are the ones that could be most threatening. I don't think the idea of moving some tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus changes that balance." 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian President Vladimir Putin "may not be bluffing" about his threat to move nuclear weapons into neighboring Belarus, former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday.
john bolton, vladimir putin, belarus
196
2023-06-27
Monday, 27 March 2023 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved