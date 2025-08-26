WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: john bolton | nsa | peter navarro | profiteering | fbi

Navarro: Bolton May Have Violated National Security

By    |   Tuesday, 26 August 2025 10:03 AM EDT

John Bolton's memoir might have crossed legal lines by disclosing classified information, and the former national security adviser could face prison time for "profiteering off of America's secrets," according to President Donald Trump's White House adviser Peter Navarro.

"Judge Royce Lamberth warned that Bolton had 'likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information in violation of his nondisclosure agreement obligations,' " Navarro wrote for The Hill, citing a 2020 ruling that described Bolton as having "gambled with the national security of the United States."

Navarro contends that in the book "The Room Where It Happened," Bolton "wasn't just dishing gossip" but instead revealing Oval Office conversations, national security deliberations, and even confidential intelligence shared by U.S. allies.

"That isn't service," Navarro wrote. "That isn't patriotism. That's profiteering off of America's secrets."

Navarro pointed to passages where Bolton described U.S. strategies toward Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, negotiations with North Korea, and deliberations on Turkey's Halkbank case — all of which Navarro said involved sensitive information that should have remained classified.

"Such a disclosure of national-defense information without authorization can constitute a crime," Navarro argued, stressing that Bolton's revelations "humiliated our allies" and "shredded trust."

Navarro concluded that Bolton's conduct stands in contrast to presidents who hold declassification authority.

"Hey, John, the difference between you and a president is that presidents can take anything they want and declassify it," Navarro wrote. "And brother, you can't."

Navarro, who served time in prison for defying a congressional subpoena, warned that if prosecutors pursue Bolton's disclosures, the former national security adviser "may one day go to prison for shredding that Constitution, defying executive privilege, and trampling safeguards meant to protect America's security."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
John Bolton's memoir might have crossed legal lines by disclosing classified information, and the former national security adviser could face prison time for "profiteering off of America's secrets," according to President Donald Trump's White House adviser Peter...
john bolton, nsa, peter navarro, profiteering, fbi
278
2025-03-26
Tuesday, 26 August 2025 10:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved