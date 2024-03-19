Disbarred Lawyer: James Biden Paid Back Only Half of $800K Loan

A disbarred Mississippi lawyer who played host to fundraisers for Joe Biden and solicited him for legislative help told House Republican investigators he loaned Biden's brother James Biden $800,000, but was only paid back $400,000.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Tuesday released a transcript of Joey Langston's interview on Feb. 1 in Booneville, Mississippi, part of the impeachment inquiry over allegations of influence peddling and other criminal activity by the president and members of his family.

Langston, who served a 36-month prison term after being convicted in 2007 of conspiracy to inappropriately influence a state court judge, testified he made four loans to James Biden in 2016 and one in 2017 but did not have any documentation or records of the loans.

The committee said in a news release obtained by Newsmax it "follows a familiar pattern where the Bidens are loaned money but there is no documentation, or documentation is made years later."

Joe Biden allegedly loaned his brother $240,000, but the committee said it has no records of the loan and the committee said the White House has stonewalled Republican efforts to provide any loan documentation.

James Biden wrote a $200,000 personal check to his brother marked as a "loan repayment" in March 2018, the same day he was wired the same amount from Americore Health, a fledgling hospital operator that was seeking help, the committee revealed. Politico reported in February that James Biden used his brother's name and influence while working with Americore, which ultimately went bankrupt.

James Biden's wife Sara Biden also wrote a $40,000 check from her husband's account to her brother-in-law, also marked as a loan repayment, in September 2017. James Biden told the Oversight Committee last month the $40,000 came from CEFC Energy, a now-defunct company that had ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Eric Schwerin, a business associate of Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, had access to Joe Biden's checking account through the end of 2017, and testified he did not recall any loans to James Biden and Sara Biden.