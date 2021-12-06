Joe Rogan Calls for Unbiased, Professional Reporting After CNN Fires Cuomo

On episode 1744 of ''The Joe Rogan Experience,'' stand-up comic and podcaster Joe Rogan called for a need for unbiased and professional news, after referencing CNN's termination of their anchor Chris Cuomo amid reports of aiding his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was involved in a sexual harassment scandal while in office.

''Maybe this is just my bias — I want the news,'' Rogan said. ''I want objective news. I want someone to tell me what are the facts of what's going on. And what's happening. I don't want your ideological slant. I don't want this left-wing propaganda network, which is what CNN has become.''

''The way I look at CNN now is so differently than the way I looked at CNN 15-20 years ago. I used to look at them as like, this is how I get the news. This is unbiased, professional news. They're going to tell me what's happening in Pakistan and what's happening in, you know, Mogadishu. These are the real journalists that are telling you the news,'' Rogan added.

''Now, I look at them, I'm like, you f***ing propagandists, like, what are you, the right arm of Pfizer?'' Rogan continued. ''Like what are you doing? You know? It's just a — I think there's a market for real news. And it's really hard to find that now. It's really hard, especially outside of independent sources.''

According to The New York Times, a CNN spokeswoman stated that ''based on the report we received regarding Chris's conduct with his brother's defense, we had cause to terminate. When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action.''