Joe Rogan Mocks 'CNN-Minus,' 'Strange' Brian Stelter

Famed podcast bad boy Joe Rogan kicked CNN while it was down this week, mocking the CNN+ failure, media critic Brian Stelter, and host Jake Tapper.

"If Jon Stewart thinks you're a piece of sh**, I'm going to listen, but if Brian Stelter doesn't like you, that doesn't mean anything to me," Rogan said on Friday's "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in clips posted by Mediaite.

Rogan, interviewing British author Douglas Murray, called CNN's host of "Reliable Sources" Stelter "very strange," mocking his appearance and presentation.

"His pattern of communication is so strange," Rogan continued. "It's like: 'Do you listen to other people? They talk very differently than you.'"

The interview was conducted as CNN+ plus announced it was shutting down the failed project amid new leadership from above. Rogan laughed at the news, calling it "CNN minus."

"They spent $300 million dollars and got 10,000 subscribers," Rogan, a cultural podcast icon, mocked the onetime mainstream media leader. "Imagine the hubris of thinking that something people don't want for free, that you're gonna charge money for it."

Tapper, a former Democrat operative, was not spared Rogan's mockery.

"'We're going to have the Jake Tapper book club,'" Rogan ridicule. "Jake Tapper seems like a great guy, but I feel like I don't have to pay for his book club."