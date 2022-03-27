×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | joemanchin | democrat | moderate | taxes | spending

Dem Sen. Manchin Now Backing $1 Trillion Tax Increase

(Americans for Tax Reform/ YouTube)

By    |   Sunday, 27 March 2022 08:18 AM

Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been a reasoned voice on government spending and taxation, but he made headlines this week by backing the potential $1 trillion tax increase of a reworked Build Back Better plan.

Americans for Tax Reform noted the heel turn by Manchin, if not hypocrisy.

"I don't think during a time of recession you mess with any of the taxes," Manchin said in a video montage from his past remarks during a nationally televised Senate debate Oct. 18, 2010.

"I can't look the people in West Virginia in the eye and ask them to pay a penny more until I know we're running this government efficient."

While the U.S. is not in a recession now, inflation continues to rise as President Joe Biden continues to push trillions more in spending through his Build Back Better agenda that was scuttled by Manchin in late December.

Now, Manchin is talking about supporting a reworked version of Biden's spending agenda.

"Manchin ran for Senate vowing to never support a tax hike until the government was running efficiently," Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist wrote in a rebuke. "Everything must now be hunky dory as he just announced he wants a $1 trillion tax hike on Americans.

"Doing his best Austin Powers imitation, Manchin just looked into the camera and demanded a $1 trillion tax hike. We know how expensive a liberal Democrat can be. How expensive is a 'moderate' Democrat? Manchin just told us."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been a reasoned voice on government spending and taxation, but he made headlines this week by backing the potential $1 trillion tax increase of a reworked Build Back Better plan.
joemanchin, democrat, moderate, taxes, spending
246
2022-18-27
Sunday, 27 March 2022 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved