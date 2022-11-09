Gov. Murphy: Biden 'Should' Run Again in '24

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signaled his support for President Joe Biden vying for reelection on Wednesday — just one day after the Democratic Party avoided catastrophic losses with the nationwide House and Senate races.

"I think he should, and I think he will," the New Jersey Democrat told New York's WCBS Newsradio 880.

During his interview, Murphy also stated that former President Donald Trump's likely run for commander in chief would motivate Biden to pursue a presidential rematch.

Biden "thinks he's the one guy who can beat him," added Murphy.

As Newsmax chronicled in November 2021, or shortly after the president's job approval ratings started to slide following the Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden staffers and political supporters began teasing another run at the Oval Office.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that President Biden had every intention of running again in 2024.

Around that same time, former Sen. Chris Dodd of Connecticut, a Democrat and one of Biden's closest allies, told The Washington Post, "The only thing I've heard him say is he's planning on running again. ... And I'm glad he is."

At the time of this writing, it appears the Republicans will claim the House majority by a small margin.

Also, the Senate could remain deadlocked at 50-all — if the Senate Republicans don't capture three too-close-to-call battles in Arizona (candidate Blake Masters), Nevada (candidate Adam Laxalt) and Georgia, where GOP challenger Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., are likely headed for a runoff election on Dec. 6.

However the next few days shake out, the Republicans would only maintain razor-thin majorities with the House and Senate.

And from a national perspective, Democratic Party strategists might interpret that as a sign of Biden, who turns 80 this month, being more viable than previously expected.