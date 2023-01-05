×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joebiden | visit | southern border | migrants | crisis

Biden Announces First Southern Border Visit

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 05 January 2023 11:53 AM EST

President Joe Biden on Sunday will visit the southern border for the first time since taking office, senior administration officials said.

Biden will visit El Paso, Texas, to "address border enforcement operations and meet with local officials," it was announced Thursday, Politico reported.

Biden will visit the border before his trip to Mexico City, where he will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the Jan. 9-10 North American Leaders' Summit.

The number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has skyrocketed since Biden took office.

Some 2.7 million migrants were apprehended at the border in fiscal year 2022, more than 800,000 above the previous year, and about four times the 646,822 apprehended in fiscal year 2020, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Title 42, a Trump-era health policy to restrict immigration during the pandemic, remains in effect after 19 Republican state attorneys general sued the government.

Biden's planned visit to the border was announced just before his scheduled speech at the White House to announce new border enforcement actions, including a new humanitarian "parole" program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden on Sunday will visit the southern border for the first time since taking office, senior administration officials said.
joebiden, visit, southern border, migrants, crisis
195
2023-53-05
Thursday, 05 January 2023 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved