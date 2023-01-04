Biden: 'My Intention' Is to Visit Southern Border

Almost two years into his presidency, Joe Biden might finally visit the southern border for the first time.

"That's my intention; we're working out the details now," Biden told reporters Wednesday.

A possible destination could be El Paso, Texas, according to reports, which is where Vice President Kamala Harris, tapped as Biden's border czar, toured a border patrol facility and a port of entry in June 2021.

First, Biden already has plans to head to Mexico City, Mexico, to visit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the Jan. 9-10 North American Leaders' Summit.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal the White House is "strongly considering" making a first trip to the U.S. southern border amid a migrant crisis that has hundreds, if not thousands, waiting to enter the U.S.

There were a record 2.2 million illegal migrant crossing apprehensions by the U.S. Border Patrol and an unknown amount of got-aways that evaded detection by the overwhelmed border forces.

That was with Title 42 expulsions still in effect since the Trump administration began it at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration tried to do away with the pandemic-era policy, but 19 Republican state attorneys general sued and the Supreme Court ruled the policy will remain in place while it takes up the case this winter.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he invited Biden to the border during an Oval Office meeting after the November election.

"I explained to the president what I saw," McCarthy told The Journal, "the control of our border is lost right now."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed Republicans for not assisting the administration on the border the president has yet to visit.

"The president's focus right now is to come up with solutions, is focused on making sure that we have the resources to manage what — the challenges that we're seeing at the border," Jean-Pierre said at a recent press briefing.

"If congressional Republicans are serious about dealing with the challenges that we're seeing at the border, they will assist."