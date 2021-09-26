Dick Morris: Biden Makes Voters Want Trump Again

President Joe Biden's sinking approval ratings are a result of his poor handling of the Afghanistan pullout and the COVID-19 pandemic, and voters are now thinking former President Trump doesn't look so bad by comparison, Dick Morris said Sunday on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John Catsimatidis.

According to FiveThirtyEight's mean-aggregate polling, Biden crossed into the disapproval threshold for the first time in his presidency on Aug. 30, one day before his Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan.

"Biden is falling because ... his senility, his weakness, his inability to lead strongly, are in sharp contrast to President Trump's record and his persona.," Morris, the host of "Dick Morris: Democracy" on Newsmax, said. "Voters who disliked Trump… are now [comparing] Trump's negatives with Biden's negatives and they don't appear so bad after all. When you look at Afghanistan… COVID, the Haitians … the border, we could use a little more of Donald Trump's … leadership … Biden's weakness is framing Trump's personality and people are coming back saying it wasn't so bad [under Trump]."

Morris adds that "American presidents are a little bit like British prime ministers, who have to survive a vote of confidence in Parliament … [In America] as the president's ratings drop, their power drops.… Democrat [officials] stop being intimidated into following [Biden] … [They] begin to think for themselves. Even Democratic congressmen are showing some guts."