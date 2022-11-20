Trump: Biden's 'Corrupt,' Elections Are 'Rigged'

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share his opinion on midterm elections and President Joe Biden.

"Our Country has never seen a Weaponized 'Justice' Department, and FBI, like they are witnessing right now," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"They are doing everything they can, much of it unlawful, to protect an incompetent and corrupt President, and his drug addicted criminal son. The system is Tainted and Rigged, just like our Elections are Tainted and Rigged, and just like our Border is for sale to the highest bidder, OPEN, and a disgrace to humanity. In the meantime, our Country is failing at a level never seen before!!!"

Trump did not copy the message to his old Twitter account, which was reactivated Saturday following a poll taken by CEO Elon Musk. Trump said he is happy with his new Truth Social platform he created after being kicked off Twitter following the Jan. 6 riots.