×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joebiden | letsgobrandon | jared schmeck

Man Who Told Biden 'Let's Go Brandon' on Santa Call Open to Run for Office

Man Who Told Biden 'Let's Go Brandon' on Santa Call Open to Run for Office
(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 December 2021 08:25 PM

The Oregon man who told President Joe Biden ''let's go Brandon'' on Christmas Eve said he is open to a potential office run. 

When asked on conservative commentator Todd Starnes' show if he had any political ambitions, Jared Schmeck, answered that he would pray on it, saying that ''I want to get through this. I want to pray about it, see what God has for me. At the end of the day, I want His will for my life and the direction that it goes ... And I strongly believe that standing up is the right thing to do here as long as that message that I'm portraying is glorifying His name. And yeah, I'll see where it goes once I get out of this tornado.''

Host Todd Starnes said that Schmeck would likely be invited "to a certain place in Florida," a reference to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, should he choose to run for office, to which Schmeck replied, "I would be honored."

Schmeck became famous last week when he and his family called into the NORAD Santa tracker and ended up on the phone with the president and first lady Jill Biden. After a relatively polite conversation, Schmeck wished the Bidens a merry Christmas, and ended his call by saying "Let's go Brandon," a phrase used to mock Biden. The president replied, "Let's go Brandon, I agree."

Schmeck told Newsmax Monday that "Let's go Brandon" encompasses "more than just F Joe Biden" and that it's our "frustration with his administration and their policies."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Oregon man who told President Joe Biden "Let's Go Brandon" on Christmas Eve said he is open to a potential office run.
joebiden, letsgobrandon, jared schmeck
257
2021-25-28
Tuesday, 28 December 2021 08:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved