Man Who Told Biden 'Let's Go Brandon' on Santa Call Open to Run for Office

The Oregon man who told President Joe Biden ''let's go Brandon'' on Christmas Eve said he is open to a potential office run.

When asked on conservative commentator Todd Starnes' show if he had any political ambitions, Jared Schmeck, answered that he would pray on it, saying that ''I want to get through this. I want to pray about it, see what God has for me. At the end of the day, I want His will for my life and the direction that it goes ... And I strongly believe that standing up is the right thing to do here as long as that message that I'm portraying is glorifying His name. And yeah, I'll see where it goes once I get out of this tornado.''

Host Todd Starnes said that Schmeck would likely be invited "to a certain place in Florida," a reference to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, should he choose to run for office, to which Schmeck replied, "I would be honored."

Schmeck became famous last week when he and his family called into the NORAD Santa tracker and ended up on the phone with the president and first lady Jill Biden. After a relatively polite conversation, Schmeck wished the Bidens a merry Christmas, and ended his call by saying "Let's go Brandon," a phrase used to mock Biden. The president replied, "Let's go Brandon, I agree."

Schmeck told Newsmax Monday that "Let's go Brandon" encompasses "more than just F Joe Biden" and that it's our "frustration with his administration and their policies."