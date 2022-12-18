Christie: Biden Admin to Blame for Border Crisis

Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday said the Biden administration was to blame for the surge of migrants seen entering the United States via the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The reason," Christie told ABC's "This Week," that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are not going to the border "I understand from a political perspective is [it's] an ugly story for them. They have induced this problem.

"Look, in the end, they have let this crisis get to the point where it is. That's why they don't want to go down there. What politician doesn't want to go to the scene of crisis? Only if they created the crisis themselves. And the fact that neither the vice president or the president [has] been to the border is something that's going to be very noticed this week ... even more then it's been noticed before."

According to The Hill, the Trump-era policy Title 42 is expected to end in the coming week, following a federal judge's order last month. Meanwhile, the border city of El Paso, Texas, issued a state of emergency due to the influx of migrants.

During his appearance on the ABC show, Christie turned to host Martha Raddatz, telling her that she's "been to the border more than Kamala Harris and she's supposed to be the border czar."

"They've made promises well over their skis on Title 42, now don't know how to get out of it because they have a war within their own party," the former governor said of Biden and Harris. "And if we're looking at 14,000 to 18,000 people cross the border a day, there's going to be mayhem down there."