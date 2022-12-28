Report: Biden Doesn't Trust Some Secret Service Agents

According to a new book about the administration, President Joe Biden doesn't trust some of the agents in his Secret Service detail.

Chris Whipple's "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House" claims Biden's trust issues with some agents stem from their alleged support of former President Donald Trump.

"A bigger problem was Biden's discomfort with his Secret Service detail; some of them were MAGA sympathizers," Whipple wrote, according to a copy of the book obtained by The Hill. "He didn't trust them."

The unit assigned to Biden as president is much larger than the one assigned to him as vice president, and he reportedly is wary of a Secret Service made up of "white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative."

The Secret Service's response to the breach of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, after Trump made Secret Service official Tony Ornato deputy White House chief of staff for operations, only reinforced Biden’s concerns.

"Surrounded by a new phalanx of strangers, Biden couldn't help but wonder, Do these people really want me here?" Whipple wrote.

When it was discovered that the Secret Service erased most messages from Jan. 6, Biden felt that the "Secret Service had looked both incompetent and politicized."

The president was also reportedly skeptical about details surrounding the March 2021 incident in which Major, his German Shepherd rescue dog, allegedly bit a Secret Service agent.

Whipple wrote that Biden "wasn't buying the details," such as the location of the incident, telling a friend that Secret Service agents are never on the second floor of the White House, which is where the incident allegedly took place. He did not dispute that the bite had taken place, according to Whipple's account.

"Somebody was lying, Biden thought, about the way the incident had gone down," Whipple wrote.

Believed to be the first shelter animal to live at the White House, Major received private training following the biting incident. At the time, Biden defended the dog, calling him a "sweet" animal who was just adjusting to life in the White House amid Secret Service agents.

"The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House" is set to be released Jan. 17.