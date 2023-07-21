×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe ziegler | hunter biden | felony | david weiss | misdemeanor | tax charges | irs

IRS Whistleblower: Prosecutors Agreed on Hunter Biden Charge

By    |   Friday, 21 July 2023 09:12 AM EDT

Federal prosecutors had unanimously agreed to recommend felony and misdemeanor tax charges for Hunter Biden – but the more serious charge was not ultimately filed, IRS special agent Joe Ziegler told CNN.

Ziegler made his comments Thursday to CNN host Jake Tapper.

"So, the four assigned prosecutors in the case agreed with recommending felony and misdemeanor tax charges for Hunter Biden. [U.S. Attorney] David Weiss also agreed with that. I know that from a meeting I had with him in late August, early September," Ziegler said.

"So, they all agreed to charging the felony and misdemeanor. The DOJ policy on this is that — their tax policy is that — if you have a felony with a misdemeanor, you have to charge the felony, and that's to prevent inequitable treatment of taxpayers and, according to the charging document, they only charged two misdemeanors and one of those tax years related to 2018.

The New York Post noted that Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanors.

"There's a lot of cases around the U.S. right now where people are being charged with both the felony and misdemeanor and not having the felony dropped off," Ziegler said. "So, I think it's important that it's in the tax manual — it is their policy that states that if you have the felony, and you have the evidence there, and there's also a misdemeanor, you have to charge the felony in order to not have an equitable treatment of taxpayers.

"I'm actually working on an even bigger case than this — not as sensitive as this but an even bigger case than this — and I can tell you the assigned prosecutors in that case have not acted anywhere near what we were going through, being constantly hamstrung, not following normal process."

Ziegler and another IRS whistleblower, Gary Shapley, alleged in a hearing Wednesday that President Joe Biden's Justice Department effectively obstructed and minimized its criminal investigation into Hunter Biden's tax crimes.

When they recommended felony and misdemeanor charges to Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, the charges were "slow-walked" by the Biden DOJ, allowing the statute of limitations to expire and ultimately leaving just a "sweetheart" plea deal on a misdemeanor.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Federal prosecutors had unanimously agreed to recommend felony and misdemeanor tax charges for Hunter Biden - but the more serious charge was not ultimately filed, IRS special agent Joe Ziegler told CNN.
joe ziegler, hunter biden, felony, david weiss, misdemeanor, tax charges, irs, whistleblowers
370
2023-12-21
Friday, 21 July 2023 09:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved