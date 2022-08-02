Joe Scarborough Slams Democrats' Meddling in GOP Primaries

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough lashed out Tuesday at Democrats for meddling in GOP primaries by trying to boost candidates who they consider to be extreme, as well as threats to democracy, in the hope that they will get the nomination and then be easier to defeat in the general elections.

National political correspondent Steve Kornacki said on "Morning Joe" that the Democrats hope they can aid with campaign donations those Republicans who echo former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about a fraudulent 2020 election and help them secure the GOP nomination, and then defeat those Republicans in the general election.

Kornacki went on to explain, as Mediaite reported, that the Democrats "believe those candidates make for weak general election candidates. They believe it puts them in the strongest position to win in the general election. But there are cases here, we've seen in the primary season, where Democrats have said these candidates are a threat to democracy in public and then have gone and spent millions of dollars trying to get those candidates nominated on the Republican side."

Scarborough responded to Kornacki’s analysis saying: "I haven't quite understood that logic. If they're a threat to democracy, don't write them checks."