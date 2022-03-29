Joe Rogan: Will Smith's Oscars Assault Sets 'Terrible' Precedent

On Tuesday's episode of ''The Joe Rogan Experience,'' podcast host and comic Joe Rogan said that Will Smith's assault of Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday sets a dangerous precedent for other types of live shows, such as stand-up comedy.

''It was a rare instance where someone is so enormously famous and successful like Will Smith that they literally still allowed him to, not just win the Academy Award, but also go up and accept it and give a speech after he assaulted a small comedian,'' he said.

MMA fighter Josh Barnett, Rogan's guest on the show, said: ''They should've ejected him! They should've ejected him from the show!''

''You can't just go smack a man in the face in front of the world and go about business as usual,'' Rogan continued. ''It sets a terrible precedent for comedy clubs. Like, are people going to decide to go onstage and smack a comedian now?''

Dolby Theatre audience members were left stunned after Smith strode across the Oscars stage Sunday night and smacked comedian Rock in the face for cracking a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

Rock reportedly was unaware that Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Smith has since publicly apologized to Rock, and the latter declined to press charges.

''I don't necessarily think people are going to change their behavior, but dumb people might,'' Rogan said. ''But, also, it's like what are we saying as a society when the people that we look up to … drop down to violence for something so innocuous as a G.I. Jane joke.''

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors convened Monday for an emergency call about the incident and issued a statement shortly after.

''The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show,'' the board said. ''We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.''

A full board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening, where the incident will be further scrutinized and potential disciplinary actions for Smith discussed, according to the Reporter.