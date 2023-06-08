Joe Rogan: Target Shoving Trans Agenda 'Down Our Throats'

Podcaster Joe Rogan slammed Target for "shoving" transgender ideology "down our throats" on the most recent episode of his show, The Joe Rogan Experience.

During Tuesday's installment of the popular podcast, Rogan and comedian Theo Von were discussing corporations such as Bud Light and Target pushing politics instead of selling its products.

"I wish there was an app where, when you went to a business, you could tell where they put their political money, right?" Von said. "So then it would start to affect the bottom lines of companies. So then those companies would stop."

Rogan responded that some companies are feeling the pushback over their leftist politics, saying that "Target lost billions of dollars because they tried to have this Pride selection."

Regarding Bud Light, "They've lost 20-plus billion dollars. You imagine — you just gonna send a f**king can to some confused person that — 'Day 365 of womanhood!'" Rogan said, referencing and momentarily mimicking Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer whose promotion of the beer last April sparked widespread backlash and calls for boycotting Anheuser-Busch. "And you send that person a f**king can with their face on it, and your company loses $20 billion. That is wild s**t, man.

"So we're seeing that now," he continued, "but we never saw that before, where people are going, 'Enough. Enough. Stop shoving this down everybody's throat.' When I go to Target, I don't wanna see like f**king tuck pants. They're designed to help you tuck your d**k. Like, hey, that's not normal, and I don't want that right in front of everybody."

"There's a lot of just f**king real weirdness with this group of people that is trying to like, change the way people view sexuality and gender and all these different … it's like they're proselytizing," Rogan stated.