Joe Rogan Backs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Says He'd Make 'a Good President'

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan on Tuesday said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "would work as a good president" after actor Gina Carano asked if he was endorsing anyone for president in 2024.

"I think what he's done for Florida has been admirable," Rogan said. "I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately, he was correct."

"He was correct when it comes to deaths," the host of "The Joe Rogan Experience" continued. "He was correct when it comes to protecting our vulnerable populations. He was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies, and he was furious when the government tried to pull those very effective treatments."

Noting that DeSantis is "not perfect," because "he's a human being," Rogan told Carano he would make a good president because he stood up for freedom.

Rogan also denounced the effort by some to associate freedom with hatred.

"There's some weird gaslighting s*** that went on, where people equated freedom, and saying the word freedom, to right-wing bigotry and hate," he said. "It is so strange."

Although he praised the Republican governor's policies, Rogan stopped short of making an official endorsement in the 2024 presidential race.

In May, DeSantis was selected as the winner of a straw poll at a GOP convention in Wisconsin, beating former President Donald Trump as the gathering's preferred 2024 presidential candidate.

DeSantis received 38% of the vote to Trump's 32%, according to The Daily Wire. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley received about 7% and former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., combined received about 2.5%.