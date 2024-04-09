Joe Rogan: Biden Will Get Pulled by Dems in May

Podcaster Joe Rogan speculated that the Democratic Party will yank Joe Biden from its presidential ticket next month, citing "health problems," and replace him with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Rogan made his prediction Saturday in an episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" with guest, comedian Andrew Schulz.

"May. I think he's got until May," Rogan told Schulz. "I feel like right around May, they're going to pull him."

"And Newsom comes in," Schulz said.

"I think he just has health problems and then the country understands, and Newsom is gonna have his support fully and Kamala [Harris] is gonna be like, 'I don't even want to be president, I'm cool with being vice president,'" Rogan opined.

"So Newsom runs with Kamala?" Schulz asked.

"Yeah, I think so," Rogan said. "I don't think they can pull Kamala."

The theory that Biden will get pulled or step down is shared by many Republicans, including presumptive nominee Donald Trump himself, who has said more than once he doesn't see Biden making it to November.

Also in the show, Rogan and Schulz roasted Biden as the party "puppet" who gets blamed for things because he "forgets about it immediately afterward."

"Yeah, he doesn't know," Rogan said. "He's the perfect guy to blame for things."