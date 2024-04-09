×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe rogan | prediction | joe biden | out | may | gavin newsom | kamala harris

Joe Rogan: Biden Will Get Pulled by Dems in May

By    |   Tuesday, 09 April 2024 08:48 PM EDT

Podcaster Joe Rogan speculated that the Democratic Party will yank Joe Biden from its presidential ticket next month, citing "health problems," and replace him with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Rogan made his prediction Saturday in an episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" with guest, comedian Andrew Schulz.

"May. I think he's got until May," Rogan told Schulz. "I feel like right around May, they're going to pull him."

"And Newsom comes in," Schulz said.

"I think he just has health problems and then the country understands, and Newsom is gonna have his support fully and Kamala [Harris] is gonna be like, 'I don't even want to be president, I'm cool with being vice president,'" Rogan opined.

"So Newsom runs with Kamala?" Schulz asked.

"Yeah, I think so," Rogan said. "I don't think they can pull Kamala."

The theory that Biden will get pulled or step down is shared by many Republicans, including presumptive nominee Donald Trump himself, who has said more than once he doesn't see Biden making it to November.

Also in the show, Rogan and Schulz roasted Biden as the party "puppet" who gets blamed for things because he "forgets about it immediately afterward."

"Yeah, he doesn't know," Rogan said. "He's the perfect guy to blame for things."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Podcaster Joe Rogan speculated that the Democratic Party will yank Joe Biden from its presidential ticket next month, citing "health problems," and replace him with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
joe rogan, prediction, joe biden, out, may, gavin newsom, kamala harris, democrats
210
2024-48-09
Tuesday, 09 April 2024 08:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved