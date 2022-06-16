Podcaster Joe Rogan Says He Now Has Concealed Carry Gun Permit

Podcasting star, presumed gun owner, and mixed martial arts TV analyst Joe Rogan recently acknowledged he had obtained a concealed carry permit.

"When I got a concealed carry permit, I had to go through an extensive examination, which also involved showing that you're proficient at shooting," Rogan said on a recent podcast discussion with gun-rights activist Colion Noir, comparing the processes of getting a gun permit and a driver's license.

"Concealed carry" refers to laws permitting people to possess a firearm in public, but also out of public view.

In 2021, 33 states, along with Washington D.C., allowed people to carry a concealed firearm if they have a state permit.

And 17 states placed no restriction on carrying a concealed firearm, including Texas, where Rogan partly resides.

According to USconcealedcarry.com, Texas is a "shall-issue state," with concealed weapons licenses issued at the state level by the Department of Public Safety.

"There is also no permit, background check, or firearms registration required when buying a handgun from a private individual," according to the website.

Rogan inked a three-year contract with Spotify in 2020 for reportedly more than $200 million.

The Daily Caller quoted Rogan for wanting "the option to carry a gun for safety. There's nothing wrong with that.

"This is America, and we have a constitutional right to own a weapon. Now, does that mean you should just get a gun for the hell of it? No, you should get a gun, train on it, get comfortable, and use it responsibly.

"If you want to carry a gun, you damn sure better know what you're doing. Real life isn't the movies."

Rogan's street cred has shot up lately. According to various media sources, Rogan's video podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," draws approximately 11 million people for each episode.

According to CrimereSearch.org, roughly 18.7 million Americans obtained concealed carry permits in 2019; that figure mushroomed to 21.5 million registrants for 2021.